COMMENTARY: Going after Cuomo: right punishment, wrong crime

THIS IS what I wrote on Twitter when I heard about the results of the investigation into New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s extra (and intra) curricular activities in office:

“Cuomo sexually harassed female employees. Oily little paisan. But this should not be the stake through his heart. He caused the deaths of elderly New Yorkers. This is his legacy. Not some MeToo aberration. Women are mad. Grandparents are dead. Perspective.”

The first thing that happened after I hit “send” is that some fellow who stalks my feed and sets up fake Twitter accounts in my name accused me of being a racist because I used the term “oily paisan.” To that, I can only say that this is an affectionate term I often use with my Italian relatives, most of whom take it as a compliment.

But this was tangential to the more substantive pushback I received from the sort of folks who think that going after a Democrat is blood sport. And that if you can take down a liberal, it doesn’t matter how you do it, as long as you get the job done.

I understand that particular mindset, given the fact that I would cut off my arm before voting for a Democrat-not-named-Joe-Manchin. But I think it’s self-defeating, because it leads us to inconsistency and hypocrisy.