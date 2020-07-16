ROUGHLY 3.7 million acres
of land across Virginia is
managed for public benefit. From the smallest city parks to the vast George Washington and Jefferson National Forests, our shared green spaces provide vital natural services: clean water, recreation to boost our physical and mental well-being, habitat for diverse wildlife, and economic activity and jobs.
The critical role of our public lands has been highlighted in recent months with many people turning to the outdoors for solace during these troubling times. This underscores the need to conserve, maintain and improve access to the great outdoors for everyone.
Congress has gotten the message. In a giant step forward for conserving America’s natural landscapes, the U.S. Senate recently voted 73–25 to approve the Great American Outdoors Act. The bill combines two conservation proposals that each have strong, bipartisan support—fully funding the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) and making major investments to care for our national parks and other public lands.
These investments are critical to reigniting local economies across the nation, creating jobs and helping small businesses get back on their feet. It will support and stimulate the outdoor recreation industry that generates more than 5.2 million American jobs and contributes $778 billion in national economic output each year.
Passage in the Senate would not have been possible without the tireless work of Virginia’s senators, Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, not only for their work on the Great American Outdoors Act this year but also for their years of support for LWCF and addressing maintenance needs on our public lands.
A vote on the legislation in the U.S. House of Representatives is expected before the end of the month. Rep. Rob Wittman, who has championed several environmental initiatives, and Virginia’s entire congressional delegation should support the Great American Outdoors Act and ensure that it passes.
The first part of the Great American Outdoors Act provides full and permanent funding of $900 million each year for LWCF, the full amount it is authorized to receive from offshore oil and gas revenues—not tax dollars.
LWCF has helped preserve forests, open spaces, watersheds and other landscapes in every state. In Virginia, funds have contributed to conservation efforts along the Appalachian Trail, at the Fredericksburg/Spotsylvania National Military Park, the Rappahannock River National Wildlife Refuge, and many more.
Research on the impact of LWCF shows that $1 spent generates $4 in economic value from natural resource goods and services alone, and that every $1 million invested in LWCF supports up to 30 jobs.
The second part of this bill invests $1.9 billion annually for the next five years to help address a massive backlog of unmet maintenance needs at national parks and other public lands. The National Park Service alone reports over 325 million visits each year, bringing opportunities for safe places to exercise, rejuvenate and improve our well-being.
The economic benefits from those visits support local communities. Visitor spending at stores, hotels, gas stations and restaurants supports nearly 330,000 annual jobs and over $40 billion in total national economic output.
Beyond that, this bill creates jobs. The National Park Service is responsible for protecting and managing tens of thousands of roads and bridges, trails, historic buildings, employee housing, wastewater and electrical systems, military fortifications, monuments and memorials, and seawalls. Investments to fix these sites could generate nearly 110,000 additional infrastructure-related jobs.
All told, the Great American Outdoors Act would improve access to nature in places close to home and those that are worth traveling to when it is safe to do so—all while being an important part of the solution for some of our current economic and health challenges.
Senators Kaine and Warner, along with others in the Senate, did the right thing for Virginia by supporting the Great American Outdoors Act. President Trump has agreed to sign the legislation. Now Rep. Wittman and the rest of Virginia’s representatives in the House must do the same.
