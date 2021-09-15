COMMENTARY: Growth of Virginia universities' diversity-industrial complex

THINK OF IT as an academic reflex. When universities face a challenge, their automatic response is to create new positions to address the issue. This at least signals commitment to solving the problem.

But over time, it has contributed to significant bloat in the number of administrative posts on campus.

Hiring people to address problems related to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) has also built an army of political activists who demand that ever more positions be created. Not only has this vicious circle bloated the higher education bureaucracy, it has also strengthened a narrow and divisive vision of racial politics on campus.

Rather than being inclusive to students from all backgrounds—the ostensible goal of DEI—this has made campuses less welcoming.

We recently studied the number of DEI staff at 65 of the nation’s largest universities and found that two of the largest DEI bureaucracies can be found at the University of Virginia and Virginia Tech.