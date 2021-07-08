COMMENTARY: Hispanic voters outraged about CRT turn to Youngkin

So it was refreshing to hear Youngkin, the retired co-CEO of the Carlyle Group—who with wife Suzanne founded the non-profit Virginia Ready Initiative that focuses on helping the unemployed with job training— responding to this latest form of educational outreach.

For decades, such attempts to engage that were made to Republican Party of Virginia officials fell on deaf ears. That’s why conservatives lost the governor’s mansion to Democrats year after year, and deservedly so.

Comfortable in cowboy boots and casual attire, Youngkin spoke to concerns from Hispanic independents, conservatives and even Democrats who gathered to meet a candidate who shared their values. He reiterated his support for protecting law enforcement personnel over concerns about qualified immunity affecting retention.

Virginia’s State Police Superintendent Gary Settle says that 330 trooper vacancy positions in 2021 are clearly affecting public safety, at a cost of $68.7 million lost in attrition over the last five years.

Most Virginia Latinos agree that teaching our children and grandchildren that people should not to be ostracized for the level of melanin in their skin is responsible parenting, not a racial conspiracy.