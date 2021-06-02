COMMENTARY: Historic conservative ticket unmasks COVID fatigue

The ranked-choice voting method used by the Republican Party of Virginia was encouraged by former Gov. George Allen. Other states like Maine and Georgia use it to receive a 40 or 50 percent voter threshold to attain their party’s nomination—or win an election.

During the RPV’s May 8 unassembled convention, candidates receiving the fewest votes were eliminated in each round, with their existing second and remaining votes distributed amongst remaining candidates until one attained 50 percent.

This happened because RPV Chairman Rich Anderson and the State Central Committee failed miserably to attain consensus for a primary, which Republicans who are seeking diverse voters badly needed. There has not been a Republican occupying the governor’s mansion since Bob McDonnell’s administration in 2014.

About 53,000 voters pre-registered, which prognosticators thought favored businessman Pete Snyder. But the 30,000 who actually showed up elected Youngkin over Snyder in the sixth round.

Allen, while campaigning for Miyares for attorney general and others, admitted frequently that former Virginia House Speaker Kirk Cox was his first choice, but Youngkin was his No. 2. Those words affected thousands of number two votes for Youngkin, putting him over the top.