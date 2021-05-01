COMMENTARY: Housing shortage is progressives' problem to fix

Framing zoning reform as a way to make suburbs advance racial justice will make it a hard sell to conservatives, who associate such phrases with policies they dislike. Talking about it in terms of liberalizing markets, on the other hand, will alienate progressives, whose reflex is to be suspicious of proposals that are described that way.

Then there’s the level-of-government issue. Zoning has traditionally been under the control of local governments. It’s the quintessential local issue. This arrangement allows for sensitivity to community tastes, but also creates a misalignment of costs and benefits.

A neighborhood that allows new home construction is inviting more traffic and noise, and may see reduced property values. The economic gains of this expansion, though, accrue to larger entities: cities, regions, states, and the country as a whole.

Proponents of housing deregulation have therefore been interested in getting higher levels of government to intervene.

Kahlenberg wants the federal government to use carrots and sticks to get localities to allow more housing, as does the conservative economist Edward Glaeser. But federal interference in a historically local function alarms a lot of conservatives, even if they favor fewer restrictions on economic development.