COMMENTARY: How a three-tier justice system hurts good cops

GOOD COPS protect and serve. They do not lie to put an innocent teenager in prison, brandish a gun to silence a concerned citizen, or use a chokehold to injure an elderly military veteran.

Unfortunately, bad cops have done all these things and then claimed immunity to escape liability. When courts let them off the hook, blocking lawsuits against the officers, more people suffer than just the individuals deprived of their constitutional rights. All government employees pay a price as confidence in public institutions deteriorates.

The 2021 Edelman Trust Barometer shows declining scores across all sectors, but the biggest losses are for government. Overall, only 42 percent of Americans say they trust the government to do the right thing.

Meanwhile, a 2020 Gallup survey shows confidence in police at record lows. The cases of Hamdi Mohamud, Kevin Byrd and José Oliva show why.

Mohamud, a Somali refugee living in Minnesota, went to prison when she was 16 based on one officer’s lies, manipulation and false testimony. Mohamud did nothing wrong, yet she spent nearly two of her high school years at a federal facility hundreds of miles from home.