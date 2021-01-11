COMMENTARY: How colleges deceive students by 'discounting' the cost

JOHN and his parents head to their first college admissions visit. After the

tour and interview, they hear the admissions counselor say, “John, we are so impressed with you both academically (John has a low B average) and personally that we want to give you a $15,000 scholarship right up front.”

John is immediately overwhelmed by this compliment and scholarship offer. He is taken aback by the thought that they have so quickly and specifically selected him for this grant. He thinks, “They must really be impressed by me and want me to attend their college.”

The $50,000 annual price-tag for this college might now be within reach—with the help of major student loans. As John continues in his college search, he is consistently offered similar scholarships.

John has just been duped by what is called “discounting” in higher education. Simply put, discounting is unfunded, fake scholarship money that is offered to prospective students.

Unbelievably, this practice, with a very few exceptions, is used by most private colleges and universities across the country.