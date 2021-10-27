COMMENTARY: How Democrats can unite their moderate & progressive camps

THE IN-FIGHTING between the Democrats’ progressive and moderate camps—Sen. Bernie Sanders, Rep. Pramila Jayapal, AOC and the Squad, and the 100 members of the Congressional Progressive Caucus versus the House moderates and Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema—is about as high pitched as it gets.
President Biden has said that from his perspective, the $3.5 trillion social services bill can be negotiated down to the $2 trillion range. But so far, that willingness to compromise from his point in the triangle has not moved the two factions toward a solution.
In this context, it is useful to think about the different ways moderates and progressives can find ways to unite from the standpoint of electoral politics. This may help the Democrats resolve their legislative policy differences.
In electoral politics, a candidate can seek to obtain a majority of votes from moderates and progressives without in any way trying to make the moderates and progressives change their points of view or their donor habits.
In this instance, one unites moderate and progressive voters in order to get elected in a primary or a general election.
One could also try to unite moderate and progressive values and interests in a campaign by adopting policies that strike a middle ground between moderate and progressive points of view.
There are different ways to do this.
For one, a candidate can adopt both moderate and progressive policies on different topics and claim to be a middle-of-the-road candidate. For example, the candidate might support charter schools, but be a strong advocate of gun control. So the candidate is moderate, even conservative on school choice, but progressive on gun control.
A second approach is to adopt policies that are neither moderate nor progressive but somewhere in between. So one could support a minimum wage of $12.50 an hour when most moderates are calling for $10 an hour and most progressives are calling for $15 an hour.
A third approach is to develop a synthesis of moderate and progressive points of view. The synthesis approach takes core elements from both sides—elements that stand in opposition to each other—and in the tradition of the 19th century German philosopher Georg Wilhelm Frederich Hegel, creates a synthesis which adds an additional element.
The synthesis approach changes the terms of the policy debate by creating a policy that transcends the stark debate between the rival camps even as it integrates core features of each camp with some new element.
There is no time for Democrats to artfully construct a synthesis, but there is time to start the process. Anyway, a synthesis is usually much more than a matter of policy, programs, regulations and funding allocations.
A synthesis involves concepts, language, and a theoretical framework. The key is for the parties who are aggressively refusing to agree to the terms of the others to change their attitudes about the direction the United States needs to take regarding domestic policy.
We will not get there if progressives say, “I’m a progressive and I hate to give in to the figure of $2.3 trillion, but I have no choice because Senators Manchin and Sinema have forced us to this point.”
The same holds for the other side. If the moderate senators say, “I’ll do the $2.3 trillion, but it conflicts with my deepest held values,” then we have the compromise—but also a party still divided within itself.
The Democratic Party needs to strive for synthesis and something better than a “I’ll do this but I regret it” perspective.
A synthesis would require that the two camps show some empathy and understanding for each other’s point of view. Indeed, dozens of civic engagement organizations have been trying to get Americans of both parties to engage in this process of mutual understanding for years now, including Braver Angels, the Bridge Alliance, and No Labels.
The Democratic Party, like the Republican Party for that matter, has the same problem within its own caucus.
Admittedly, the policy standpoints and the attitudes the Democrats have within their own caucus are heavily shaped by their battles with the Republican Party. Yet that is no excuse for being so adamant with members of your own party that you fail to appreciate the values and interests that they and their constituents have.
In the weeks ahead, Democrats in both camps should aspire to the synthesis point of view rather than the compromise point of view. Even though there is not enough time to achieve one, the attitudes that are needed to achieve a synthesis could have a big payoff when it comes to passing both the social services bill and the infrastructure bill.
Dave Anderson has taught political philosophy and ethics at five universities and is editor of “Leveraging: A Political, Economic, and Societal Framework” (Springer, 2014).
