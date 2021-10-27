COMMENTARY: How Democrats can unite their moderate & progressive camps

A synthesis involves concepts, language, and a theoretical framework. The key is for the parties who are aggressively refusing to agree to the terms of the others to change their attitudes about the direction the United States needs to take regarding domestic policy.

We will not get there if progressives say, “I’m a progressive and I hate to give in to the figure of $2.3 trillion, but I have no choice because Senators Manchin and Sinema have forced us to this point.”

The same holds for the other side. If the moderate senators say, “I’ll do the $2.3 trillion, but it conflicts with my deepest held values,” then we have the compromise—but also a party still divided within itself.

The Democratic Party needs to strive for synthesis and something better than a “I’ll do this but I regret it” perspective.

A synthesis would require that the two camps show some empathy and understanding for each other’s point of view. Indeed, dozens of civic engagement organizations have been trying to get Americans of both parties to engage in this process of mutual understanding for years now, including Braver Angels, the Bridge Alliance, and No Labels.

The Democratic Party, like the Republican Party for that matter, has the same problem within its own caucus.