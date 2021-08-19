COMMENTARY: How raced-based politics undermine minority communities

But Americans would never abandon these pillars of their society unless they suspected that something was inherently wrong with their way of life: something systemic.

Racism, one of the ugliest scars on American history, offered a worthy culprit to initiate the class warfare that would bring about Marxist equality. Spearheaded by coalitions like the Marxist Frankfurt School, which laid the groundwork for critical race theory in Ivy League colleges, the left began branding these pillars of American culture as racist and oppressive.

Their remedies include welfare programs exclusively for minorities, the designation of traditional marriage and sexuality as a white construct, and the elimination of “racist” accelerated programs in schools. All of these policies are promoted under the banner of combating racism.

Latino culture, however, is fundamentally at odds with Marxism’s agenda. According to Pew Research, 77 percent of Hispanic Americans believe in the American dream, which is far greater than the national average of 62 percent.

That same source reveals that we also attend church more often and consider religion more important than most other ethnicities do. Finally, we treasure the traditional family.

Why, then, have Latinos embraced the policies of the left?