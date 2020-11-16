COMMENTARY: How to have an impact on the future of your community

“IF YOU had not come to court with me, I would be dead right now.”
These are the words of a domestic violence survivor to her pro bono attorney.
There is no right to a free attorney when you face a civil legal matter, but can’t afford one. The right to a free lawyer is guaranteed only if you are charged in a criminal matter.
For some families, staying at home to prevent widespread COVID-19 infection means spending more time confined with an abuser. With support from the Community Foundation and generous donors in our community, Legal Aid Works and other area nonprofits are adapting to the crisis and stand ready to help people reach safety even as circumstances have worsened.
This story—along with countless others like it—demonstrates why community foundations are important in this country. We are uniquely situated to improve our regions by supporting innovative solutions and creating powerful partnerships.
From Nov. 12 to 18, we celebrate Community Foundation Week to share and reflect on the stories of impact over the last year. Though you may not yet know your local community foundation, you’ve likely felt its impact.
That’s because The Community Foundation of the Rappahannock River Region and 900-plus other community foundations across the country help to bring donors and residents together. Community foundations work to support the efforts that help the places we call home continue to flourish and grow.
The Community Foundation of the Rappahannock River Region is ready to act in the event of any serious challenge affecting our region. One way is through The Community Relief Fund. Established in October 2019, this fund ensures that we are prepared to respond swiftly to any possible future threat to our community.
In March 2020, the foundation activated the fund and initiated a COVID-19 response effort to convene generous donors, assess community needs and distribute rapid response grants to area nonprofits. To date, we have distributed $448,375 and we are currently accepting applications for recovery efforts.
In June 2020, injustices against many people of diverse color, culture, religion and sexual preference inspired The Community Foundation to look for meaningful ways to engage these issues. The foundation established a fund for racial equity and we intend to convene dialog and action that makes a difference.
Starting with people of color, we are establishing a regional advisory council to guide us in the coming years and help ensure the foundation’s mission reaches everyone in our region.
Community foundations bring generous people together and help ensure their generosity serves our region in the most efficient and effective ways. The Community Foundation of the Rappahannock River Region administers over 170 donor advised funds, scholarship funds, and giving circles like the Women and Girls Fund and Youth in Philanthropy.
Thanks to the generosity of our community, the foundation distributes over $2 million each year to local nonprofits, churches and schools.
As we enter the giving season, millions of people from every background will be looking to give back to the communities that have supported them. They’ll also look to ensure that their heartfelt giving—however they choose to give—will have the most impact. That’s why so many of them will choose to give through a community foundation.
A gift to your local community foundation is an investment in the future of your community. We like to say that community foundations are “here for good.”
At The Community Foundation of the Rappahannock River Region, we don’t think about the next political or business cycle. We think about the next generation and the next one after that.
That can seem a daunting task, but it’s one that we all share. During Community Foundation Week, we hope you’ll join us in recognizing our collective impact and the difference we can make together.
Michele Mansouri is president, and Teri McNally is executive director of the The Community Foundation of the Rappahannock River Region. For more information on Community Foundation Week visit www.cfrrr.org/CFWeek.
