COMMENTARY: How to have an impact on the future of your community

Thanks to the generosity of our community, the foundation distributes over $2 million each year to local nonprofits, churches and schools.

As we enter the giving season, millions of people from every background will be looking to give back to the communities that have supported them. They’ll also look to ensure that their heartfelt giving—however they choose to give—will have the most impact. That’s why so many of them will choose to give through a community foundation.

A gift to your local community foundation is an investment in the future of your community. We like to say that community foundations are “here for good.”

At The Community Foundation of the Rappahannock River Region, we don’t think about the next political or business cycle. We think about the next generation and the next one after that.

That can seem a daunting task, but it’s one that we all share. During Community Foundation Week, we hope you’ll join us in recognizing our collective impact and the difference we can make together.

Michele Mansouri is president, and Teri McNally is executive director of the The Community Foundation of the Rappahannock River Region. For more information on Community Foundation Week visit www.cfrrr.org/CFWeek.

