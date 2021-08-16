COMMENTARY: Hyde Amendment vote could create problems for moderate Dems

“If Democrats begin forcing taxpayers to pay for abortions, it will become a big issue in the 2022 elections—and put their majorities in trouble,” Joshua Mercer, co-founder of the conservative advocacy group CatholicVote.org, said.

Mercer noted that while midterms are usually difficult for the party in control of the White House, Democrats already have razor-thin majorities in the House and Senate, making their repudiation of the Hyde Amendment a risky gamble.

Dr. Marvin Olasky, the former faith-based initiatives advisor to George W. Bush who coined the phrase “compassionate conservatism,” said that while evangelical voters run about 99 percent against taxpayer-funded abortion, it’s not just a religious concern.

“Abortion has poisoned our national political discourse, so it should be an issue for all voters. We won’t reduce polarization until the left stops demanding that all 50 states enshrine its subjectivity as law.”

But Timothy P. Carney, a public opinion analyst at the conservative American Enterprise Institute, suggested moderate Democratic senators may remain silent about the Hyde Amendment to avoid even fiercer political blowback from their own party and voter base.