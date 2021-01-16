COMMENTARY: I acted to defend the U.S. Constitution, as Democrats have also done

THE U.S. Constitution and federal law set parameters for Congress to convene for a joint session for the purpose of opening electoral votes submitted by state government officials for the presidential election, certifying their validity, counting them, and declaring the official result of the election for president and vice president.
In 2017, Congresswoman Maxine Waters, D-Calif., the current chairwoman of the House Financial Services Committee, joined House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a speech on the House floor against certifying electors from several states.
“Is there anyone that can say we have a fair election system or that this is the best that we can do? The ... election ... revealed that enormous problems remain in our election systems,” Waters said.
In 2005, when then-House Minority Leader Pelosi joined the objections to certifying electors from Ohio, she spoke on the House floor, saying, “[This debate is to] discuss the real problems with our electoral system and the failings of the process in Ohio and elsewhere.”
Virginia Congressman Bobby Scott, D–Va., also spoke on the House floor in 2005 to voice his formal opposition to certifying the electors from Ohio, istating that “... I believe it is our responsibility to ensure that election results meet the spirit and letter of our Constitution and that we have confidence in the process by demonstrating that voting schemes and irregularities are not ignored.”
In the end, 31 Democrats voted to reject Ohio’s electoral votes for President George W. Bush in 2005; a move that, if successful, would have overturned the election results because of the close tally of electoral votes and the significance of the Ohio electors to the final count.
This joint session of Congress was different. My vote would not have overturned any election results because the numbers didn’t add up for that to be the case.
In fact, there was no action Congress could have made on Jan. 6 that would have changed the outcome of the election.
But Congress has a constitutional duty to uphold and maintain the integrity of our system of government.
Over the past few days, I’ve read such things as, “It’s hypocritical to say that the elected governor of a state can’t set rules for an election, but that a congressman from another state can vote to throw out the first state’s votes because he doesn’t agree with those rules.” [“No excuses for mob violence,” Editorial, Jan. 10].
However, those arguments neglect to explain the full situation.
I am a firm believer that states should select their own electors, not Congress, and that the Electoral College is a key feature of our republic.
But Congress has a role to ensure that the states properly follow their laws and the U.S. Constitution. When disputes concerning a presidential election arise, under federal law, it is Congress who reviews the evidence and resolves those disputes.
It is one thing to disagree with how a state runs their own state. It is another thing entirely to stand up for the Constitution and ensure that states follow both their state constitution and the United States Constitution as written.
There should not be anything controversial about practicing Congress’ great tradition of debate. And there definitely should not be anything controversial about following the Constitution. Thoughtful deliberation is at the heart of our republic and ensuring the peaceful transition of power is at the very bulwark of our democracy.
I want to be clear: I do not support anything except the constitutional way to question the system and seek answers. For me, this has always been about allegiance to our Constitution and to our constitutional processes, not to a single individual.
My position to stand against the unconstitutional practice in Pennsylvania was bigger than this election. What we do in Congress sets precedent for years to come, and if we don’t stand for the Constitution today, it will be threatened again tomorrow.
Rep. Rob Wittman represents the First District of Virginia in the U.S. House of Representatives.