COMMENTARY: If we stop going to the movie theaters, cinema will die

GOOD NEWS for movie buffs: 98 percent of AMC Theatres nationwide are now open to the public. I could not be more relieved. After watching movies exclusively at the Brunson household for a year, I’m dying to get back in those theater seats.

When theaters were open, I was always willing to risk an evening on a movie that might be terrible. Sometimes, the only good thing about a movie was my hot buttered popcorn and the monstrous high-definition screen with surround sound that could shake my bones. The cinema experience was always a pleasure, even if the movie was bad.

But for a year, we’ve been deprived of this experience, leaving us with the question: Is it worth dedicating a few hours to watch a mediocre movie at home?

Recently, I fired up my home theater and watched the Snyder Cut of the “Justice League.” Like everyone else on the internet, the original version left me disappointed. But to shamelessly borrow from Shelby of YouTube’s Girlfriend Reviews, this isn’t a review of Zach Snyder’s cut of “Justice League.” This is a review of watching a movie from my couch on Saturday instead of the silver screen where it clearly belonged.