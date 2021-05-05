COMMENTARY: If we're going to tackle infrastructure, let's start with shipyards

Additionally, to execute the SIOP at the existing shipyards, some degree of maintenance disruption will take place as new facilities are built to replace outdated ones and dry docks are expanded. As such, the Navy will need excess maintenance capacity now for its submarines and aircraft carriers, and to handle a larger fleet in coming years.

Bottom line: The Navy needs more shipyard capacity both in commercial and public shipyards to ensure a ready fleet today and into the future.

Efforts to address the shortfall should be supported, especially given the fact that the decommissioning of the USS Bonhomme Richard after a severe fire last summer was due to an inability to make repairs of the ship without jeopardizing critical maintenance or new construction.

The Navy had eight shipyards as recently as 1996 for a fleet of 359 ships (103 of them nuclear powered), and decisions to close those facilities were meant to realize a post-Cold War peace dividend. Now the U.S.’ geopolitical outlook has changed, and the calculus for proper amounts of ship maintenance capacity should change in kind.

A new Navy shipyard, perhaps on the West Coast, would be particularly important to make timely maintenance a top priority for Pacific operations.