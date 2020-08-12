COMMENTARY: If you want to avoid crowds on Election Day, vote early

THE FIRST time I worked as an election officer was in 2018, so Nov. 3 is going to be my first experience with a presidential election and the resulting massive voter turnout. Somehow, I’m not expecting a fun day, in part because the Virginia General Assembly changed some things.
Here is what I hope you will all do and remember as we approach this challenging process—unless you absolutely love standing in lines, six feet apart, which means the line will probably reach outside the building and down the block.
First, you would be surprised how many voters walk in and find their address on the pollbook, or even their name on the pollbook, is not the one they state or provide with their identification. Avoiding those issues is simple: Go to the Virginia Board of Elections website and review and update your data. You might be shocked to learn you’ve been purged from the voter rolls and need to get back on the books, another problem you’d best deal with in advance.
Second, the Virginia General Assembly ended the requirement for a photo identification at the polls, but you still must bring some form of written identification. The Virginia driver’s license is still the gold standard, but a long list of possible options can also be found on the Board of Elections website.
It’s great if people realize they now have more options, although I’m hoping most voters will still just pull out their driver’s license out of habit. My concern is that people think the ID requirement is waived, and it certainly is not. It just no longer requires a photo.
Voting without identification, because you forgot or are just being ornery, involves filling out extra paperwork and swearing an oath under penalty of perjury. And you’ll be slowing up the works. So please bring your ID (and be kind and pull it out while you’re still in line.)
Third, and this is the one that will really reduce the Nov. 3 crowds, it is now extremely easy to vote early in Virginia. You can get an absentee ballot to return by mail or vote absentee in person at your local registrar’s office. You no longer need to cite a reason, such as business travel or a medical procedure.
This is early voting by another name, and it will start in late September.
I’ve never understood why early voting was controversial. It is secure. Voters showing up at the registrar’s office must show the same ID. The campaigns hate it because they peak their messaging at the end, but really, how many of you haven’t decided what you are doing with the current choice we face?
I’m voting early.
The early voting by mail process in Virginia strikes me as fairly secure as well, because to get the ballot, there are security protocols. The online application form requests your Virginia driver’s license number and your Social Security number, which I presume the registrar checks. The mail application needs only your Social Security number.
To be counted in the past, mailed absentee ballots needed to be received by the registrars on or before 7 p.m. on Election Day. Now they may arrive as late as noon on the Friday after the election, an additional 65 hours. They are supposed to be postmarked by Election Day, but a missing or illegible postmark no longer disqualifies a mail ballot, the Board of Elections has recently decided.
That disputed change reduces confidence in the mailed ballot process. Likewise, a push is on to drop the requirement for a witness signature on the absentee ballot. The people who are so hot to move to mail voting need to accept these safety precautions, or some of us may suspect ballot integrity doesn’t matter to them. The idea that the witness rule is unsafe during the pandemic holds no water.
If you do vote by mail, please don’t delay returning your ballot. If hundreds of mail absentee ballots are pending on the night of the election, nobody will be announcing any results and suspicions will rise.
So if you want to reduce the crowds on November 3 and avoid them yourself, vote early, in person at the registrar’s office or by mail. Remember that identification is still required, decide what ID you will present, and have it handy. And before doing either, take a moment to check your registration data to be sure your name and address are current.
And it we don’t see you on Nov. 3 because you voted early, we poll workers won’t mind a bit.
Stephen Haner is a policy analyst and election officer in Henrico County.
