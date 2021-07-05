COMMENTARY: In DOJ vs. Georgia's voting laws, bet on Georgia

Such a prohibition is certainly not racially discriminatory, since it affects all voters equally. And the new Georgia ban on food and water is virtually identical to a New York election law that prohibits giving voters “any meat, drink, tobacco, refreshment or provision” unless it has “a retail value of less than one dollar.”

Yet the DOJ has not sued New York over this long-standing prohibition or claimed that it is racially discriminatory.

Georgia also allows government officials to send absentee ballot request forms to voters, but only after a voter or an authorized relative makes the request. Clarke claims this discriminates against Black voters by not allowing third parties to send unsolicited absentee ballot request forms to voters.

The Justice Department also claims it is discriminatory that Georgia has banned permanent absentee ballot lists. This means a voter must request an absentee ballot for each election. This is, in fact, an election best practice.

No reasonable person would think there is anything discriminatory about any of these provisions regarding absentee ballot requests, particularly given how notoriously inaccurate voter registrations lists are and how hard it is for states to keep them up to date and remove individuals who have died or moved away.