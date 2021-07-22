COMMENTARY: Intersection of politics, business is expanding

One example is the increased weighting of infrastructure. CNBC has determined infrastructure is more important than ever in determining a state’s competitiveness to attract corporations, yet it is one of the most hotly debated legislative matters before Congress today.

The new “Life, Health and Inclusion” category is getting the most reaction. As this year’s winner, Virginia, earned points for its voting rights and anti-discrimination laws, two areas that have seen significant change since Democrats took complete control of state government in 2019.

And of course, while the award is supposed to be devoid of politics, Gov. Ralph Northam was quick to take credit for Virginia’s No. 1 ranking.

“When you do the right thing for people it’s not only right for them but it’s good for business, and we’ve proven it,” Northam told CNBC on Tuesday.

“Yes, Virginia went through some tough times and Virginians stuck with me. I committed to dealing with equity, to addressing numerous inequities we have in Virginia,” Northam said.