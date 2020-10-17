COMMENTARY: JFK's intangible contributions transcend his lack of concrete achievements

Another factor involves the changing American zeitgeist. As one journalist expressed it: “He was the last president the American people looked up to, the last leader in a time when Americans were eager to follow.”

But from today’s vantage point, does Kennedy deserve to be considered a great president?

Though certainly he was no saint in his personal life, and showed significant shortcomings in his political career, he nonetheless had the ability to instill courage and to inspire hope. Thus, even though he did not meet his own expressed standard of greatness (“concrete achievement”), there are many who contend that he possessed sufficient intangible characteristics of leadership to warrant our admiration.

In that light, his greatest achievement seems to have been in his transformation of the American spirit and his re-awakening of the American Dream.

In the process, Kennedy’s contributions transcended the palpable accomplishments by which greatness is often judged. And thus he remains now, as he was then, a symbol of the promise of America.

William B. Crawley is professor emeritus of history at the University of Mary Washington, and the founding director of the Crawley Great Lives Series. His lecture on JFK is part of his election-year series on “Great Presidential Lives,” and will be available online on Tuesday, October 20 at umw.edu/greatlives.

