COMMENTARY: Joe Biden is no socialist; Donald Trump is no capitalist

THERE ARE many things that divide the Democratic Party and the Republican Party, but socialism is not one of them.

Although the Republicans at their National Party Convention labeled Joe Biden and the Democratic Party as a “socialists” and a party with “radical left-wing” policies, neither Biden nor almost every Democrat on Capitol Hill (with the exception of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio–Cortez, D–N.Y.) is a socialist.

Mr. Biden was actually the least progressive of all of the Democratic candidates who ran for president, even though President Trump tried to tar him as a socialist in their first and perhaps only debate.

For starters, Biden does not support Medicare-for-All, the Green New Deal or defunding police departments. Indeed, his moderate approach to policy (which has admittedly become more progressive over the last few months) is precisely what turned off many Democratic voters, especially those who voted for Sen. Bernie Sanders, I–Vt., who says that he is a socialist—a “democratic socialist.”