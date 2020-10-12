COMMENTARY: Joe Biden’s environmental plan needs a reality check

The oil and gas industry, which has the most to lose after the rapidly declining coal industry, is pouring resources into carbon capture, utilization and storage.

More than 70 of the world’s largest financial institutions—including Bank of America, Citibank, Morgan Stanley, and BlackRock—have banded together to account for the carbon emissions content in their lending and investing. The group is known as the Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials and is administered by the global consultancy Guidehouse. It is huge in its implication.

A plethora of electric vehicles is about to hit the market, some from new startup companies, others from famous marques from Europe and Detroit. This bounty’s effect will be that there will be more people who can’t afford a Tesla going electric. No need for Biden’s plans to build charging stations. Commercial stations will soon follow. Government is best kept clear when the market is working.

New inventions are coming to solar, wind and storage. CPS Energy, the city-owned electric and gas utility serving San Antonio, recently announced it wanted ideas for 500 megawatts of innovative generation and storage and has received over 200 creative suggestions. It also is seeking 900 megawatts of solar from existing technology and 50 megawatts of storage. That is green creativity at work.