COMMENTARY: Joe Biden's Lincolnesque start to his presidency

It was from the guy who lost his wife and daughter in a car accident and who rode the train back and forth each day to Delaware after he became a U.S. senator and.

What was so striking about the speech was its authenticity. So many political speeches are canned and beefed up by politicians to give them luster. Trump, of course, was anything but authentic.

But Joe Biden, having buried his wife and daughter in 1972 and his son Beau only five years ago, made us feel as though he felt empathy and sadness for the family and friends of each of the 400,000 COVID victims.

Yet for all of the solemnity and measured remarks of the address, it was not depressing. It was a relief—finally—to have our president talk the truth to us. Americans all over the country were feeling that their president understood what they were going through—their pain, their sadness, their anxiety, their fear, their anger and their depression.

President Biden also reminded the American people and the politicians sitting behind him and watching on their televisions, iPads and phones that we have major strife in our country and achieving complete unity is not going to happen. But he was clear that our democracy was not going to get buried in the future either.