COMMENTARY: Joe Biden's Lincolnesque start to his presidency

PRESIDENT Joe Biden’s widely praised inaugural address was a cross between a eulogy and a declaration of radical departure from the Trump years.
Mr. Biden’s measured tone throughout most of the address (there were a few moments of fierce, clenched-fist claims) made the speech as much a eulogy for the 400,000 Americans who were buried as a result of COVID-19 as a conversation between the new president and the American people.
In this regard, Biden’s speech brought to mind President Abraham Lincoln, both his Gettysburg Address and his second inaugural.
President Biden made no effort to make people stand up and cheer the way former President Donald Trump does in his speeches. He sought no soaring poetic calls to duty in the spirit of John F. Kennedy or Barack Obama.
The occasion was too solemn for standing ovations. Indeed, Biden’s task was less to give an oration than to talk to us in plain terms.
Biden told us who we are, what crises afflict us, and what attitude we need to resolve those crises.
State of the Union addresses are typically more policy focused, while inaugural addresses are more thematic and, when they are great, poetic. There was poetry in Biden’s prose, and indeed there was even one verse of poetry, but most of the speech was plain English, not poetry.
It was from the guy who lost his wife and daughter in a car accident and who rode the train back and forth each day to Delaware after he became a U.S. senator and.
What was so striking about the speech was its authenticity. So many political speeches are canned and beefed up by politicians to give them luster. Trump, of course, was anything but authentic.
But Joe Biden, having buried his wife and daughter in 1972 and his son Beau only five years ago, made us feel as though he felt empathy and sadness for the family and friends of each of the 400,000 COVID victims.
Yet for all of the solemnity and measured remarks of the address, it was not depressing. It was a relief—finally—to have our president talk the truth to us. Americans all over the country were feeling that their president understood what they were going through—their pain, their sadness, their anxiety, their fear, their anger and their depression.
President Biden also reminded the American people and the politicians sitting behind him and watching on their televisions, iPads and phones that we have major strife in our country and achieving complete unity is not going to happen. But he was clear that our democracy was not going to get buried in the future either.
No BS from this president. He’s too old and too experienced to try to trick his audience into believing anything other than the plain truth.
By not denying or downplaying the reality of the American situation, President Biden achieved a Lincolnesque start to his presidency with plain, straightforward language, a favorite verse, and some words of confidence.
Dave Anderson has taught at five universities, ran for Congress in Maryland in 2016, and is the editor of “Leveraging: A Political, Economic, and Societal Framework” (Springer, 2014).