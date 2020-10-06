COMMENTARY: Judge Amy Coney Barrett is no threat to Obamacare

In the 2012 case, for example, the key question involved the limits of congressional power. In those cases, he sided with the conservative litigants. Not this time. “This case is about whether or not you can find a clever jujitsu move to take down a statute because Congress didn’t,” he said.

It’s not just that there’s no basis to think that Barrett favors this legal challenge. There’s no evidence that any of the five Republican appointees currently on the Supreme Court do either. A unanimous defeat remains a possibility.

Just two months ago, three of those Republicans agreed with an opinion that favored “a decisive preference for surgical severance rather than wholesale destruction” when one part of a law must be struck down.

Cynical Democrats would say that the conservative justices will find a way to end Obamacare, even if it means breaking with their stated principles. But Barrett’s record does not indicate she is that kind of judge. She voted to uphold restrictions on anti-abortion sidewalk counselors because that’s what she thought the best reading of judicial precedent required.

Biden wants you to think that confirming Barrett would spell doom for the Affordable Care Act. He is wrong because the lawsuit against the act is a longshot with little legal merit.

But because the Trump administration made the foolish decision to back the lawsuit on political grounds, that’s a truth it can’t say.

