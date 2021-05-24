COMMENTARY: Just say no to agricultural carbon pricing schemes

Moreover, federal agricultural payments have historically benefited the largest farms and white farmers at the expense of socially disadvantaged ones. A carbon bank could easily follow the same patterns, and even promote further farmland consolidation. And organic farmers and others who have already invested in regenerative practices could be left out of this carbon bank.

We cannot allow the corporate giants that prop up unsustainable farming systems to profit from false climate solutions. Farmers need support to transition to organic and regenerative farming systems. Programs to do so already exist, although they are oversubscribed and underfunded. This is where we should boost funding, not on letting companies pay to pollute.

During his confirmation hearings, critics of Agriculture Secretary Vilsack (who held the same position under President Barack Obama) noted the grim reality of his record: increased industry consolidation, the explosive growth of mega-polluting factory farms and racial discrimination. Vilsack promised to learn from the past and chart a new course.

If he really means it, then he should reject phony market schemes like carbon banks, and work to promote policies that will encourage healthy farms, healthy soil and meaningful climate action.

Amanda Starbuck is the senior food researcher and policy analyst at the national advocacy organization Food & Water Watch. This column was produced for The Progressive magazine and distributed by the Tribune Content Agency, LLC.