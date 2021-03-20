COMMENTARY: Killing the filibuster will mean a 'Scorched Earth' Senate

But anyone who really knows the Senate knows that’s not what would happen.

Nobody serving in this chamber can even begin to imagine what a completely scorched earth Senate would look like. I want our colleagues to imagine a world where every single task, every one of them, requires a physical quorum, and the vice president does not count in determining a quorum.

Everything that Democrat Senates did to Presidents Bush and Trump, and everything the Republican Senate did to President Obama would be child’s play compared to the disaster that Democrats would create for their own priorities if they break the Senate.

If the Democrats break the rules to kill rule 22 on a 50–50 basis, then we will use every other rule to make tens of millions of Americans’ voices heard. Perhaps the majority would come after the other rules next. Perhaps this would just be the first domino of many, until the Senate ceased to be distinct from the House in any respect.

This chaos would be like a 100-car pileup, nothing moving.