COMMENTARY: King for a day, maybe, but not for a year

IMAGINE a state where one person, by his or her own declaration, can make laws unilaterally; the court system largely defers to that person; and the legislature’s attempts to rein in that person have been stymied by that same king-like ruler.

You don’t have to be too creative—this is not out of some dystopian novel. This is much of the United States for the past year.

It’s been a year since governors started their daily press conferences briefing citizens on what the government would allow them to do that day. In Ohio, “Wine with DeWine” merchandise commemorated the governor’s daily 2 p.m. COVID press conferences. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo won an Emmy for his daily briefings.

At the beginning of the pandemic, as well as other times of emergency, the government may need the ability to act nimbly, and perhaps that is best achieved through an executive acting unilaterally.

During those first few weeks of the pandemic, the new, rapidly changing information undermined the normal deliberative process in a legislative chamber. In those early days, we knew little about how COVID-19 was transmitted, its lethality, or which populations were most susceptible to the disease.