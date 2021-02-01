COMMENTARY: Knowing health care prices is key to avoiding ruinous bills

THE COVID-19 pandemic and the political drama in Washington, D.C., have sucked all of the air from the room for addressing the longstanding issues facing ordinary Americans, especially those of color. While the latest virus and political news are important, the 24-hour news cycle often feels far removed from the pocketbook problems encountered by working people.
At the top of this list of obstacles facing regular folks is the obscene cost of health care. High and hidden health care costs place an enormous financial burden on patients like me. Health care price transparency, currently being implemented, can offer us much-needed protection.
Consider my story. A couple of years ago, near the end of yet another stressful double-shift at my job as a certified nursing assistant in Fredericksburg, I began feeling dizzy. As a busy single mother who works long hours, I was exhausted, dehydrated, and needed rest.
As a medical professional, I knew that if I had some time to collect myself, I would have been fine. Yet my employer told me that I couldn’t return to work without seeing a doctor first.
At the hospital, I told the doctor that I was just burned out. Yet I was admitted, kept overnight and underwent a series of unnecessary tests, including an MRI. Physically, I was fine. Yet weeks later, a bill arrived in the mail for over $8,000.
I was shell-shocked.
I’m proud of paying all my bills myself, but this one was just too large. I inquired about financial assistance, but after looking at my tax returns, the hospital administrators said I made too much money. I am a classic example of the squeezed working class: I make too much to qualify for social assistance, yet not enough to get by. The struggle is real.
Since I couldn’t pay the bill, the hospital garnished 25 percent of my pay. I’ve since learned that hospitals nationwide routinely sue their patients to recover unpaid medical bills. They garnish wages, place liens on homes and seize property.
I am still paying this bill off two years later, and I will continue to do so for many years to come. Losing one-quarter of my wages each paycheck means that sometimes I can’t afford food.
I don’t expect, nor am I asking for, medical services to be provided for free. But the current system, where the prices aren’t known until after care is provided, is outrageous.
The U.S. health care system is one of the biggest predators of low-income people in the country. A quick Google search shows that nearly one-third of Black Americans have medical debt and one-fifth have medical bills in collections. Inflated prices also contribute to widespread racial disparities in health care outcomes.
Yet there’s a reason for hope. On Jan. 1, a U.S. Health and Human Services rule requiring hospitals to post their real prices, including their discounted cash and secret negotiated rates, took effect. Armed with this information, patients can protect themselves from ruinous health care bills.
For instance, if I knew before treatment that I’d face an $8,000 bill, I would have hightailed it in the opposite direction. By providing financial certainty and allowing patients to shop for less expensive alternatives, published prices will reduce the health care cost burden that weighs down so many hardworking Americans.
In our effort to defeat COVID-19 and return normalcy to Washington, let’s not lose sight of chronic concerns like ruinous health care costs that are facing ordinary Americans. Without a collective effort to combat them, they will remain long after the pandemic is gone.
Wanda Brooks is a certified nursing assistant in Fredericksburg.