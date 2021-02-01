COMMENTARY: Knowing health care prices is key to avoiding ruinous bills

I was shell-shocked.

I’m proud of paying all my bills myself, but this one was just too large. I inquired about financial assistance, but after looking at my tax returns, the hospital administrators said I made too much money. I am a classic example of the squeezed working class: I make too much to qualify for social assistance, yet not enough to get by. The struggle is real.

Since I couldn’t pay the bill, the hospital garnished 25 percent of my pay. I’ve since learned that hospitals nationwide routinely sue their patients to recover unpaid medical bills. They garnish wages, place liens on homes and seize property.

I am still paying this bill off two years later, and I will continue to do so for many years to come. Losing one-quarter of my wages each paycheck means that sometimes I can’t afford food.

I don’t expect, nor am I asking for, medical services to be provided for free. But the current system, where the prices aren’t known until after care is provided, is outrageous.