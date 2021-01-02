COMMENTARY: L.A.'s lockdown didn't keep COVID away

From March to September, we paid the couple who cleans our house every four weeks to stay home. She went back to Guatemala, returning in the fall. In July, the virus swept through the household, probably brought home by one of the several young adult sons who share the two-bedroom apartment. No one was hospitalized, but it was a scare, and typical of the pandemic’s Los Angeles progress.

Latinos, who often live in crowded, multigenerational households and work in retail, health care, construction and other essential jobs, have been hit hard. The city’s map of COVID cases per 100,000 residents tells the story: Richer neighborhoods have lower caseloads, poorer ones have higher caseloads. Our West LA neighborhood falls in the middle.

Our pandemic experience hasn’t been that bad. My husband and I like being together. With jobs we can do online and no kids to home-school, we have it easy. Our three-bedroom condo gives us separate workspaces and room to spread out. I’d love to eat in a restaurant or travel cross country, but those are minor sacrifices compared with what many people are experiencing, even without getting sick.