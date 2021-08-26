COMMENTARY: Learning from the tragedy in Afghanistan

In 2017, Donald Trump assumed the presidency. His unwillingness to pursue needless wars infuriated the Establishment and they did everything possible to stop him, including creating an absurd Russian dossier scandal and the ridiculous Ukrainian phone call impeachment attempt.

Nevertheless, Trump negotiated a conditions-based exit strategy, something America clearly desired after 20 years of futile effort, and backed it up by a demonstrated readiness to use force against any adversary.

America would leave, but only after our citizens and Afghan allies were evacuated, backed up by the credible threat of overwhelming military might poised to ensure Taliban compliance with the negotiated settlement.

Joe Biden inherited that exit strategy when he assumed office, and his recent actions bring us to the horrific events of the past weeks. For reasons that have yet to be explained, American forces literally left in the middle of the night, stranding thousands of their fellow Americans in the countryside, many more thousands of Afghans who had helped us during our long stay, and abandoning an entire generation of young Afghan men and women who believed they had a better future.