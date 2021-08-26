COMMENTARY: Learning from the tragedy in Afghanistan

AS THE catastrophe in
Afghanistan unfolds,
some historical perspective is necessary.
In 2001, the U.S. military was on the verge of killing or capturing Osama bin Laden, the man who started all of this. Yet risk-adverse military and political leaders hesitated and bin Laden escaped his fate, thereby beginning what was to become a 20-year tragedy.
With the U.S. military remaining in Afghanistan to conduct counter-terrorism operations, the re-election of President George W. Bush in 2004 gave our policy elites their chance to experiment in “nation-building.”
Even though a cursory understanding of the “Graveyard of Empires”—as Afghanistan is known—would have dissuaded most intelligent people from such an undertaking, this group of self-styled political, military and diplomatic experts, aka the Establishment, decided that any amount of national treasure could be employed to validate their expert opinion.
Throughout the remainder of Bush’s second term and President Barack Obama’s two terms, members of the Establishment rotated in and out of government and the defense industry, but the impossible goal of nation-building did not change.
American and NATO-allied forces were surged into that theater, and countless billions of dollars were spent to create a new society in Afghanistan, at a cost of 2,500-plus Americans killed in combat and more than 20,000 more maimed.
In 2017, Donald Trump assumed the presidency. His unwillingness to pursue needless wars infuriated the Establishment and they did everything possible to stop him, including creating an absurd Russian dossier scandal and the ridiculous Ukrainian phone call impeachment attempt.
Nevertheless, Trump negotiated a conditions-based exit strategy, something America clearly desired after 20 years of futile effort, and backed it up by a demonstrated readiness to use force against any adversary.
America would leave, but only after our citizens and Afghan allies were evacuated, backed up by the credible threat of overwhelming military might poised to ensure Taliban compliance with the negotiated settlement.
Joe Biden inherited that exit strategy when he assumed office, and his recent actions bring us to the horrific events of the past weeks. For reasons that have yet to be explained, American forces literally left in the middle of the night, stranding thousands of their fellow Americans in the countryside, many more thousands of Afghans who had helped us during our long stay, and abandoning an entire generation of young Afghan men and women who believed they had a better future.
The finger-pointing among the State, Defense, intel and administration elites is in full swing, all claiming their warnings of what would happen were ignored by this president. But not one of them offered to resign in protest when that advice was seemingly ignored.
Our credibility with our NATO partners is shattered, and adversaries such as the Russians and Chinese are posturing themselves to exploit our predicament.
It remains to be seen how this will end, but several lessons are clear:
First, the leader of the free world must be in full control and capable of leading.
Second, the Establishment, for all of its supposed expertise due to academic and policy credentials and its enlightened opinions, has lead this nation to the worst foreign policy crisis of the last 50 years.
President Dwight D. Eisenhower warned us of an emerging military–industrial complex, and if we ignore that warning, it is at our own peril.
Third, no matter what you are willing to spend in lives and treasure, you cannot impose democracy on those who don’t embrace it.
History in Afghanistan is still being written. If we don’t learn from it, we are doomed to repeat our mistakes.
Hank Scharpenberg is a retired Army officer who lives in Stafford County.
Hank Scharpenberg is a retired Army officer who lives in Stafford County.