 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COMMENTARY: Learning from the tragedy in Afghanistan
0 comments
alert

COMMENTARY: Learning from the tragedy in Afghanistan

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
PHOTO: Afghans at airport

Hundreds of Afghans gather outside the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan in a desperate attempt to flee the country to escape the wrath of the Taliban.

 Associated Press

AS THE catastrophe in

Afghanistan unfolds,

some historical perspective is necessary.

In 2001, the U.S. military was on the verge of killing or capturing Osama bin Laden, the man who started all of this. Yet risk-adverse military and political leaders hesitated and bin Laden escaped his fate, thereby beginning what was to become a 20-year tragedy.

With the U.S. military remaining in Afghanistan to conduct counter-terrorism operations, the re-election of President George W. Bush in 2004 gave our policy elites their chance to experiment in “nation-building.”

Even though a cursory understanding of the “Graveyard of Empires”—as Afghanistan is known—would have dissuaded most intelligent people from such an undertaking, this group of self-styled political, military and diplomatic experts, aka the Establishment, decided that any amount of national treasure could be employed to validate their expert opinion.

Throughout the remainder of Bush’s second term and President Barack Obama’s two terms, members of the Establishment rotated in and out of government and the defense industry, but the impossible goal of nation-building did not change.

American and NATO-allied forces were surged into that theater, and countless billions of dollars were spent to create a new society in Afghanistan, at a cost of 2,500-plus Americans killed in combat and more than 20,000 more maimed.

In 2017, Donald Trump assumed the presidency. His unwillingness to pursue needless wars infuriated the Establishment and they did everything possible to stop him, including creating an absurd Russian dossier scandal and the ridiculous Ukrainian phone call impeachment attempt.

Nevertheless, Trump negotiated a conditions-based exit strategy, something America clearly desired after 20 years of futile effort, and backed it up by a demonstrated readiness to use force against any adversary.

America would leave, but only after our citizens and Afghan allies were evacuated, backed up by the credible threat of overwhelming military might poised to ensure Taliban compliance with the negotiated settlement.

Joe Biden inherited that exit strategy when he assumed office, and his recent actions bring us to the horrific events of the past weeks. For reasons that have yet to be explained, American forces literally left in the middle of the night, stranding thousands of their fellow Americans in the countryside, many more thousands of Afghans who had helped us during our long stay, and abandoning an entire generation of young Afghan men and women who believed they had a better future.

The finger-pointing among the State, Defense, intel and administration elites is in full swing, all claiming their warnings of what would happen were ignored by this president. But not one of them offered to resign in protest when that advice was seemingly ignored.

Our credibility with our NATO partners is shattered, and adversaries such as the Russians and Chinese are posturing themselves to exploit our predicament.

It remains to be seen how this will end, but several lessons are clear:

First, the leader of the free world must be in full control and capable of leading.

Second, the Establishment, for all of its supposed expertise due to academic and policy credentials and its enlightened opinions, has lead this nation to the worst foreign policy crisis of the last 50 years.

President Dwight D. Eisenhower warned us of an emerging military–industrial complex, and if we ignore that warning, it is at our own peril.

Third, no matter what you are willing to spend in lives and treasure, you cannot impose democracy on those who don’t embrace it.

History in Afghanistan is still being written. If we don’t learn from it, we are doomed to repeat our mistakes.

Hank Scharpenberg is a retired Army officer who lives in Stafford County.

Hank Scharpenberg is a retired Army officer who lives in Stafford County.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

COMMENTARY: Stop worrying that CRT will corrupt your kids
Opinion

COMMENTARY: Stop worrying that CRT will corrupt your kids

Instead of banning “The 1619 Project” or critical race theory from middle-school social studies classes, let’s demand that principals and teachers address the unease some parents experience when their offspring are taught anything that contradicts what they themselves believe. At the same time, school administrators need to make it clear that classes in the humanities challenge students to examine their existing beliefs. That doesn’t make schoolteachers “corrupters.”

EDITORIAL: Urgent need for school bus drivers
Opinion

EDITORIAL: Urgent need for school bus drivers

Stafford County parents are reporting that their kids have to literally wait for hours – in one case, two hours – before the school bus arrived. Same on the trip back, where one young child finally got dropped off at home at 5:30 p.m., two hours after dismissal time. Other Stafford students have had to stay home from school because there was no driver for their route.

EDITORIAL: Good luck finding a Medicaid dentist
Opinion

EDITORIAL: Good luck finding a Medicaid dentist

On July 1, 750,000 adult Virginians on Medicaid became eligible for dental benefits as part of a two-year state budget that includes $35 million in state and federal money for oral health. Appropriating the money was the easy part. The hard part will be finding enough dentists willing and able to treat all these new patients.

EDITORIAL: Census shows how region is changing
Opinion

EDITORIAL: Census shows how region is changing

The Fredericksburg region is far more healthy than much of Virginia. Every county touching the North Carolina state line and every one in Southwest Virginia west of Montgomery County had fewer residents in 2020 than it did a decade earlier. If you think population growth equals progress, though, the future doesn’t look quite as bright. We have, to put it simply, a baby shortage, here.

COMMENTARY: How raced-based politics undermine minority communities
Opinion

COMMENTARY: How raced-based politics undermine minority communities

Growing up Mexican American in Portland, Ore., I was frequently reminded that despite my middle-class upbringing, I was a victim of “systemic racism” that could only be remedied by massive redistribution programs. However, a series of encounters led me to reject this race-based narrative because it advances social and political agendas that ultimately hurt minorities.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert