COMMENTARY: Legislature should help preserve, expand Virginia's tree canopy

Trees help us fight climate change. Not only do they sequester tons of carbon annually, which can help communities achieve their carbon reduction goals, but well-placed trees can reduce residential heating and cooling costs by up to 30 percent.

Trees can improve the health of our citizens. Trees close to highways remove up to 60 percent of street-level particulates that cause respiratory problems. Trees cool our city streets, reducing the heat-related emergency room visits that are higher in formerly redlined communities.

Legislation will come before the 2021 General Assembly session that gives additional authority to localities to preserve and expand their tree canopy.

Currently, Virginia law limits how localities can maintain and increase tree planting and preservation by capping the percentages of tree canopy that can be preserved or replanted when sites are being developed.

As Peggy Sanner, executive director of Chesapeake Bay Foundation Virginia, stated in her recent column in the Richmond-Times Dispatch, this proposal “would give localities more flexibility to expand tree cover in specific cases, such as remedying ongoing injustices as a result of redlining, addressing recurrent flooding and meeting permit requirements to reduce pollution to waterways.”