COMMENTARY: Let's preserve Rappahannock for all generations

I RECENTLY heard the good news that the City of Fredericksburg is considering a 5-cent fee on single-use plastic bags provided by local businesses such as grocery stores, convenience marts, or drug stores.
It should be noted that the goal of this initiative has several intended effects: reducing single-use plastic bag consumption; curbing street waste; protecting local marine environments; reducing greenhouse gas emissions and solid waste; and to promote durable/multi-use bags by retail and restaurant establishments.
Moreover, as suggested by Council member Kerry Devine, 3 cents out of every 5 cents collected would go to the city, with the remaining 2 cents distributed back to the businesses to help them offset associated costs.
The added revenue generated by the city would be appropriated for environmental cleanup; educational programs to emphasize environmental conservation; and providing reusable bags to participants of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or those receiving Women, Infants, and Children Program (WIC) benefits.
Geography has shaped both the history and economy of our beautiful state. In this regard, the Rappahannock River, which runs along much of Fredericksburg’s historic downtown, remains one of our community’s biggest assets.
Historically, the river once was a significant port-of-entry transportation hub, but over time, it has evolved into a resource of recreational activity and beauty. The newly developed Riverfront Park along its banks will add further economic activity for the city.
Most importantly, the river continues to serve as a primary source of this growing region’s water supply and as a home to wildlife native to Virginia.
A recent EPA study determined that plastic waste has the greatest potential to harm marine environments. It can be found floating at the water’s surface, suspended at depths beneath the surface, and residing on the floor of almost all water bodies in the world.
Plastic, as with other contaminants, may be transported by our rivers, streams, and creeks to larger bodies of water, such as the ocean, where it will move with underlying currents and persist for years as it slowly breaks down into incrementally smaller pieces.
The same study found that improperly disposed of plastic on land accounts for about 80 percent of the plastic that eventually finds it way into the ocean.
The good news is that public policy initiatives, as proposed by Council member Devine, work—as evidenced by similar programs around the country.
For example, Washington, D.C., experienced a 72 percent reduction in the number of littered plastic bags found at cleanup sites near the Potomac River Watershed and 50 percent of businesses in D.C. actually saved money by participating in the program.
Besides D.C., cities including Chicago and Seattle have also shown tremendous results. In the four years after a similar policy went into effect, Seattle reported a 50 percent reduction of plastic bags going to city landfills. In Chicago, over the course of the plastic bag fee’s first year, the city saw a 28 percent decrease in the usage of disposable plastic bags.
There’s no reason to believe that Fredericksburg’s experience should be any different. The blueprint is there.
The proposed 5-cent fee provides incentives for consumers to minimize single-use plastic bags by either bypassing the fee outright and using reusable bags, or by reducing their footprint by using less single-use bags.
It also assists businesses in our community hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic by minimizing their plastic bag costs and further distributing two cents of the fees back to the businesses to help them offset associated costs. Finally, it provides financial resources for environmental cleanup and conservation efforts.
Meanwhile, those that continue to maintain regular use of single-use bags are, in their own way, still feeding into the overall goal of the initiative.
As the city’s population and economic activity increases, we need to ensure we’re able to maintain the excellent quality of life in our community. This proposal is a step in the right direction and a win–win for Fredericksburg’s environment, businesses, and people.
This is exactly the type of innovative thinking we should encourage from our public officials. I urge the support of this initiative to keep our community clean and litter free, while assisting local businesses in their time of need.
Sudhanshu C. Pathak is an electrical engineer who has lived in Fredericksburg’s Idlewild community since 2004. He is also a member of Fossil Free Fredericksburg.