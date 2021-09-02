COMMENTARY: Let's preserve Rappahannock for all generations

There’s no reason to believe that Fredericksburg’s experience should be any different. The blueprint is there.

The proposed 5-cent fee provides incentives for consumers to minimize single-use plastic bags by either bypassing the fee outright and using reusable bags, or by reducing their footprint by using less single-use bags.

It also assists businesses in our community hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic by minimizing their plastic bag costs and further distributing two cents of the fees back to the businesses to help them offset associated costs. Finally, it provides financial resources for environmental cleanup and conservation efforts.

Meanwhile, those that continue to maintain regular use of single-use bags are, in their own way, still feeding into the overall goal of the initiative.

As the city’s population and economic activity increases, we need to ensure we’re able to maintain the excellent quality of life in our community. This proposal is a step in the right direction and a win–win for Fredericksburg’s environment, businesses, and people.

This is exactly the type of innovative thinking we should encourage from our public officials. I urge the support of this initiative to keep our community clean and litter free, while assisting local businesses in their time of need.

Sudhanshu C. Pathak is an electrical engineer who has lived in Fredericksburg’s Idlewild community since 2004. He is also a member of Fossil Free Fredericksburg.