COMMENTARY: Major flaw in counterinsurgency manual sunk Afghanistan

THE DESCRIPTION of what went right for the U.S. and NATO in Afghanistan is short. After the 9/11 attacks on America, the need to eliminate terrorists operating out of Afghanistan was patently clear. The American and NATO invasion of Afghanistan in October 2001 quickly defeated and chased the governing Taliban and their fellow al-Qaida extremists into sanctuaries in Pakistan.

This fundamental war aim was promptly achieved, and a new Islamic democratic government was installed.

But that achievement was not maintained. After nearly 20 years of fighting, the Taliban have returned—along with al-Qaida and ISIS.

What went wrong?

Under the U.S. Army/Marines’ 2006 Counterinsurgency Manual, the military’s strategy was “clear, hold, build.” The 2014 update now dubs this strategy: “Shape-clear-hold-build-transition.” The theory is once a district is cleared, held, institutions and infrastructure built, and the attitude of the local population “shaped,” the new government can be transitioned in.

The policy should have been “clear, hold, build and pursue,” with the main effort being constant pursuit. The failure to relentlessly chase down and eliminate the insurgents allowed them to return and re-establish themselves.