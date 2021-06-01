COMMENTARY: ‘Make a Splash' campaign promotes water safety

Winning his first Olympic gold medal in 1984 was “a big thrill because I had been a part of the team in 1980,” which was when the U.S. boycotted the Olympics in response to the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan. He earned the gold in the 100-meter freestyle and swam the anchor legs of the 4-by-100 meter freestyle and 4-by-200 medley relay races.

“And so my journey turned from a four-year journey to an eight-year journey,” he said. “A lot of the thrill for me was that it was in the United States, in Los Angeles. To be able to swim in the Olympics in your home country was a great feeling, a very proud feeling.”

One area of concern for the Make A Splash campaign is the risk to children of color, Gaines said. Black children drown at rates three times higher than their white counterparts, according to USA Swimming. A 2018 study found that 70 percent of African Americans don’t know how to swim.

“You’re talking about fear,” said Gaines. “That fear is passed down generationally and that’s something we’re trying to overcome in that community.”