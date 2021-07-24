COMMENTARY: Many countries are rejecting IEA's 'Net Zero by 2050' blueprint

THE INTERNATIONAL Energy Agency may have started a firestorm with its blueprint for achieving “Net Zero by 2050.” Its measures demand a swift and immediate shift from petroleum to energy provided through sources such as wind, hydro, and solar power.

To avoid what it considers an impending climate “disaster,” the IEA has set short timetables for nations to cease investing in fossil fuels, end the sale of gas boilers and internal combustion engines, and force citizens to buy electric cars and trucks.

IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol justified its actions by stating that without “a total transformation of the energy systems that underpin our economies,” the world will fail to control world temperatures.

The G7 and the European Union jumped onboard in agreement in May. They jointly decreed that “international investments in unabated coal must stop now,” and also agreed to move to phase out financing for all fossil fuel projects. EU Vice President Frans Timmermans, who agrees that, “We need to get out of oil, gas, and coal,” chortled that “I feel very supported in this by the IEA’s recent Net Zero report.”

But while the U.S. and the other G7 nations are marching in lockstep with the IEA, many world leaders think the organization is in the wrong.