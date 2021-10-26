COMMENTARY: Mayor is misleading residents about city's profligate spending

IN A RECENT response in The Free Lance–Star to my columns about Fredericksburg’s coming spending binge, Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw declared that the city is not in financial crisis. She backed up her claim with a statement from Moody’s Investment Services.
Mayor Greenlaw’s words are misleading. Of course, the city isn’t in financial crisis. It has yet to spend any of the $100-plus million on new capital projects it’s planning for the next five years.
Ask Moody’s five years from now about our financial status after we’ve doubled our capital indebtedness. Ask taxpayers what they think of their real estate taxes when they skyrocket by one-third and when their utility fees jump 61 percent.
Mayor Greenlaw didn’t address any of that.
But City Councilman Billy Withers, a retired banker, gets it—and said so publicly during a recent council work session. He expressed concern about what the coming expenditures to build a new middle school, fire station and upgrades to the city’s sewage treatment plant would do to the city’s financial status.
As I pointed out in a series of columns recently, council fails miserably to rein in spending. Its oversight is non-existent. And that hasn’t changed one iota.
Need yet another example? The most expensive place to eat in the city is now on a picnic table in the newly opened Riverfront Park. Each picnic table cost taxpayers $5,000.
That’s right, $5,000 each. And that doesn’t include the cost of importing them from Italy at taxpayer expense.
And it’s not like they will last forever. Each has an estimated lifespan of maybe 10 years—about the same as a $100 picnic table from a local Lowes or Home Depot, but those aren’t as fancy. That’s the way your City Council spends your money. Its profligate spending appears to have no end.
Council recently met to discuss the $65 million middle school the School Board wants to build. Assistant City Manager Mark Whitley explained convoluted options on how the city could pay for it by taking money from its annual surpluses (known as the fund balance) and trying to pay down the debt more quickly to make it manageable.
Councilman Withers would have none of it. He basically said it doesn’t matter how you move money from one pot to another, it all has to come from somewhere, and if you spend it on a new school, you won’t be spending it on some other city need.
There was absolutely no council discussion at the meeting of cheaper alternatives. No discussion of expanding already existing schools or exploring year-round schools—both of which would save taxpayers tens of millions of dollars.
Meanwhile, city staff loves to point out that school libraries and cafeterias are too small to expand our schools. No, they aren’t. We can easily add new libraries and cafeterias onto existing schools and repurpose the old space. That would ease overcrowding and wouldn’t cost taxpayers $65 million.
Oh, but Fredericksburg always goes first class, seeking the shiny object with the biggest price tag. Don’t forget our new $5,000 Italian picnic tables.
But then also don’t forget our struggling tax base, or that two-thirds of city residents are renters, or that we have the lowest average per-capita income in the region.
City Council mostly caters to one constituency: our upper-middle-class residents, the very people who can afford its spending habits. A recent Free Lance–Star editorial noted that when it comes to helping our poor, City Council is nothing but talk.
Why can’t city officials be honest with taxpayers about the coming financial storm? Do they fear re-election on Nov. 2? Are they in denial about what’s about to happen? You can put lipstick on a pig, but it’s still a pig. Or, in council’s case, you can pretend the pig doesn’t exist—until it suddenly does.
If voters don’t speak up, council will continue to ignore oversight of your tax dollars. And the question will remain: Who among us will be able to afford to sit at your new $5,000 picnic tables?
Rick Pullen, who covered City Council as a reporter for The Free Lance-Star in the 1980s, is a magazine columnist and bestselling author. He lives in Fredericksburg.
