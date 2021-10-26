COMMENTARY: Mayor is misleading residents about city's profligate spending

That’s right, $5,000 each. And that doesn’t include the cost of importing them from Italy at taxpayer expense.

And it’s not like they will last forever. Each has an estimated lifespan of maybe 10 years—about the same as a $100 picnic table from a local Lowes or Home Depot, but those aren’t as fancy. That’s the way your City Council spends your money. Its profligate spending appears to have no end.

Council recently met to discuss the $65 million middle school the School Board wants to build. Assistant City Manager Mark Whitley explained convoluted options on how the city could pay for it by taking money from its annual surpluses (known as the fund balance) and trying to pay down the debt more quickly to make it manageable.

Councilman Withers would have none of it. He basically said it doesn’t matter how you move money from one pot to another, it all has to come from somewhere, and if you spend it on a new school, you won’t be spending it on some other city need.

There was absolutely no council discussion at the meeting of cheaper alternatives. No discussion of expanding already existing schools or exploring year-round schools—both of which would save taxpayers tens of millions of dollars.