COMMENTARY: McAuliffe is the best candidate to lead us out of pandemic

In contrast, Mr. Youngkin ducks and dodges when he’s asked something that he and his political handlers think may anger the right-wing, pro-Trump, COVID-19-denying base that he seems to need to win.

In one of his debates with Mr. McAuliffe, Mr. Youngkin wouldn’t say whether he supported vaccinations for mumps, measles and rubella, which are currently required for children. Then he emailed a separate statement to the Virginian–Pilot saying he did.

While this statement is welcomed by physicians to protect kids’ lives, the previous hedging could no doubt have been dangerous. Also, Mr. Youngkin did not clarify why he opposes adding COVID-19 to the immunization schedule for children.

He has been engaging in COVID-19 vaccination double talk. He says vaccinations are essential to protecting people but he wouldn’t require them, not even for nurses caring for cancer patients with weakened immunity.

To discover his true opinion, start with Mr. Youngkin’s campaign ad featuring a physician who has posted anti-mask rhetoric on his Facebook page. Virginians should also remember that Mr. Youngkin has promised to block schools and businesses from implementing safety measures that can reduce COVID-19 transmission, such as masks and vaccines.