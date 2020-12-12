COMMENTARY: Medicaid expansion is driving hospital capacity to the brink

How did we get to this point? Medicaid expansion provided welfare to able-bodied adults in states that chose to adopt it, but because Medicaid reimburses medical providers at far lower rates compared to private insurers—and in many cases below the actual cost of care—hospitals in these states have seen their resources dwindle as they take on more patients at lower rates.

It’s no surprise that, since Medicaid expansion was adopted, hospitals’ collective Medicaid shortfalls have skyrocketed by $5 billion, or more than 50 percent.

These unfortunate financial realities have forced many expansion states’ hospitals to close their doors completely. Others were unable to invest in additional capacity, contributing to the decline in bed space.

The proof is in the data. Since 2013, the number of hospital beds per capita has declined by more than 6 percent in Medicaid expansion states—while the number of beds has increased in non-expansion states.

Today, non-expansion states have 510 more beds per capita than their expansion counterparts. And it’s not just beds—states that have resisted Obamacare’s Medicaid expansion have 35 percent more hospitals per capita compared with expansion states.