COMMENTARY: Medicare must study unproven, expensive Alzheimer’s drug

This is why Medicare needs to run a study, even though it will slow access to the treatment.

Here’s how it would work: Medicare would cover the drug throughout the country, but randomly pick some counties where it would reimburse the drugmaker’s current price, and others where it would reimburse it $0. The net effect would be that the treatment would primarily go to patients who live in the full reimbursement counties, and rarely to those who live in the $0 reimbursement counties.

Families in $0 counties may complain about not having immediate access to the drug, but there’s no reason to assume they would be worse off. This is precisely why Medicare needs to do the evaluation.

Medicare would follow Alzheimer’s patients in both places, measuring their disease trajectories and tallying the costs of the services they often need to determine whether access to aducanumab generally slows Alzheimer’s progression in a population. And if it does, whether that translates to financial and other benefits that could offset the drug’s up-front expense.

Evaluating whether payments are worthwhile is exactly the type of thing Medicare’s research center was created to do. The work would complement upcoming clinical studies that are supposed to learn directly whether aducanumab relieves Alzheimer’s disease.