COMMENTARY: Medicare negotiations will not fix high drug prices

WHEN IS a negotiation not really a negotiation? For starters, when one side has behind it the entire power and force of government.

That would be the reality if attempts by the White House and progressive Democrats to include in the massive $3.5 trillion spending bill new powers for Medicare to compel prescription drug manufacturers to “negotiate” under threat of severe financial punishment come to fruition.

Negotiating with Medicare is a bit like negotiating with a mobster seeking protection money. Behind the thin pretense of choice lies a heavy threat of force.

Concern over introducing yet more distortions in the health care market led policymakers to limit Medicare’s ability to directly negotiate prices at the time that the Part D prescription drug benefit was created.

But it’s not as if they left the government at the mercy of sellers. The private plans contracted with by Medicare are free to negotiate drug prices, and they aggressively do so.

The fact that prices are already being negotiated between plan providers and drug suppliers is why the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) said in 2019, reaffirming many previous statements, that “broad negotiating authority by itself would likely have a negligible effect on federal spending.”