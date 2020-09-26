COMMENTARY: Memo to Washington: Do not bail out the states

DEMOCRATS in Washington, D.C., demand as part of any new COVID-19 relief bill—the fourth such bill, by the way—a large share for state governments. They argue that states have gone into debt as a result of COVID-19 and that despite the very different policy responses which individual states adopted, it is somehow the job of the federal government to bail them all out.
It would be one thing if the federal government were flush with money and the states were not. Why shouldn’t the federal government help?
But the federal government is far more deeply in debt than the states. The federal government simply doesn’t have the money; it would have to borrow every single penny it sends to the states.
Worse yet, current state budget shortfalls are not all the result of COVID-19. Far from it. Over the years some states have spent money like drunken sailors (no offense to the navy) often on unaffordable public employee pensions about which private sector workers could only dream. A federal bailout would reward those states—usually run by Democratic governors and legislators—which have been the most profligate.
The fairer course is to allow states to confront their own self-created financial problems and not put an unfair burden on the citizens of more responsible states.
Virginia is one of those more responsible states. Virginia went into its current two-year budget cycle with a very rosy financial picture. Revenues from strong economic growth were way up, with the prospect of increased revenues to come. Virginia also had a $1.1 billion rainy day reserve fund.
Balancing Virginia’s budget was easy, even including $2 billion in proposed new spending.
Of course, COVID-19 has changed that picture. Virginia now faces an estimated budget shortfall of $2.7 billion in the current two-year budget cycle. This estimate could change for the better or worse, depending on how quickly the state’s economy recovers.
The Commonwealth of Virginia has already received $3.1 billion from the COVID-19 CARES Act. Would an additional multi-billion-dollar infusion from the federal government help?
Sure, this would make life easier for Virginia state officials. It would spare them the need to make any choices, much less hard choices.
To put this in perspective, a $2.7 billion shortfall is only 2 percent of Virginia’s two-year budget of $135 billion. Given the originally proposed $2 billion in brand new spending, it should not be beyond the mind of man to bring Virginia’s budget into rough balance, even without dipping into the rainy day fund.
Virginia can take care of itself, as can other responsible states. There is no reason to saddle the people of Virginia with billions of dollars of new federal debt in order to bail out deeply indebted states which have a long record of unwise financial decisions.
It is all too easy to lay every problem at the doorstep of the federal government. We have done this for far too long already.
The federal debt as a share of the national economy far exceeds the comparable debt of any of the 50 states. For this fiscal year alone, the federal deficit exceeds $3 trillion , a figure which would have been unthinkable only six months ago.
Total federal debt now exceeds $26 trillion and is growing rapidly, even without factoring in the effects of COVID-19. In each and every recent year, federal legislators have spent roughly 20 percent more than revenues, simply borrowing the difference.
The federal government should not be a piggybank to satisfy every wish. In perhaps the finest counsel ever offered to a democracy—George Washington’s Farewell Address—the first president said that we ought to avoid the accumulation of debt, “not ungenerously throwing upon posterity the burden which we ought to bear.”
Amen.
Jeff Bergner, an adjunct professor at the University of Virginia, previously served in the legislative and executive branches of the federal government. He currently lives in the Fredericksburg area.
