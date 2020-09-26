COMMENTARY: Memo to Washington: Do not bail out the states

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DEMOCRATS in Washington, D.C., demand as part of any new COVID-19 relief bill—the fourth such bill, by the way—a large share for state governments. They argue that states have gone into debt as a result of COVID-19 and that despite the very different policy responses which individual states adopted, it is somehow the job of the federal government to bail them all out.

It would be one thing if the federal government were flush with money and the states were not. Why shouldn’t the federal government help?

But the federal government is far more deeply in debt than the states. The federal government simply doesn’t have the money; it would have to borrow every single penny it sends to the states.

Worse yet, current state budget shortfalls are not all the result of COVID-19. Far from it. Over the years some states have spent money like drunken sailors (no offense to the navy) often on unaffordable public employee pensions about which private sector workers could only dream. A federal bailout would reward those states—usually run by Democratic governors and legislators—which have been the most profligate.

The fairer course is to allow states to confront their own self-created financial problems and not put an unfair burden on the citizens of more responsible states.