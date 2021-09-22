COMMENTARY: Milley did the wrong thing ... for honorable reasons

Was Trump contemplating an attack on China? We don’t know; Trump himself denies it. Would any such attack have produced disastrous results, as Milley seems to have feared? Almost certainly.

Yet while allowing that Milley’s intentions may have been honorable, his actions were categorically wrong and set a dangerous precedent.

But let’s be clear about where the problem lies: It’s with the existing U.S. system for controlling the use of nuclear weapons. That system placed Milley in a difficult predicament.

Since the dawn of the nuclear era, Americans have entrusted presidents with the authority to initiate Armageddon on their own. Even though held in abeyance since Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945, that authority may well stand as the ultimate symbol of the power invested in the U.S. presidency.

The practice is also bizarre and dangerous in the extreme, as the meltdown that concluded the Trump presidency should remind us. And to suggest that Trump’s departure from office eliminates that danger overlooks the very real possibility that another Trump-like figure—or Trump himself—may win the White House again.

Americans are not immune from conferring the presidency on figures who may not be models of stability and good sense.