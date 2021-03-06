COMMENTARY: My low-level anxiety about being Asian has morphed into fear

MY PARENTS live on the outskirts of Atlanta, and I am worried about them. Since the start of the pandemic, there has been a significant uptick in hate crimes against Asians in America.

In the past few weeks, we’ve seen horrifying reports of Asian Americans being harassed and punched; an elderly man thrown to the ground and killed in San Francisco; another slashed in the face and left to bleed inside a New York City subway car; as well as countless videos of enraged people shouting at Asian Americans to go back to their countries and even spitting in their faces.

The recent turn of events is shocking, but not surprising. For many Asian Americans, anti-Asian sentiments are borne in silence and isolation.

I grew up mostly being embarrassed about my Korean heritage. In the U.S., we Koreans have to prove that we are American, even if we were born and raised here, by pushing ourselves to excel at school and work. As children, some of us refused to learn to speak Korean. By doing so, we shed much of our ethnic identities.

I was always acutely aware of how I should try to fit in. When I was 4 years old, we moved to Vancouver, Canada, where we lived in a predominantly white neighborhood. When I started elementary school in the late 1970s, many people had never heard of Korea.