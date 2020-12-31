COMMENTARY: My three-word-long New Year's resolution

It is important to note that Count to Five will not be five full seconds. (As a child, I learned to add the word “Mississippi” to each number to achieve the full measure.) That would simply take too long, and people might fidget while they waited for me to speak.

I like that the rule is versatile and can apply to almost anything—work conundrums, politics, criticisms and topics as banal as “What’s for dinner?” Since my daughter has been working on her listening skills with noticeable improvement, I am particularly motivated to keep pace.

Just imagine how Count to Five might help in the following manufactured scenarios:

You’ve just been told not to apply for “the job” because you lack the right skill set. Rather than proclaiming your many skills that perfectly match the description, you ask questions. You listen, you count, you respond.

Your son has just informed you that his diet is now raw vegan. Instead of immediately citing nutritional risks, you ask why and (mostly) let him talk. After you do the count, you avoid ranting and ask which leafy greens he likes best.