COMMENTARY: Nation split on ways to achieve criminal, distributive justice

THE VERDICT in the Derek Chauvin case should provide a boost to the American people, since it affirms a part of our criminal justice system. A Minnesota police officer murdered an innocent black man in a horrific and unforgettable way, but a jury in Minnesota found that police officer guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Had the verdict been “not guilty” on all three charges, riots would have spread throughout the country and there would have been good cause for shattered faith in our courts even beyond the disrespect with which many Americans, especially Black Americans, hold it today.

Make no mistake, a part of the criminal justice system functioned very effectively in finding Chauvin guilty as charged on all three counts. At the same time, a different part of the system failed miserably in enabling the murder of George Floyd to take place. Police brutality, especially toward Black Americans, is real, is prevalent, is unethical, and is a disgrace.

The concept of justice is about as protean a concept as is discussed in moral and political philosophy. Others that rival it for complexity include freedom, equality, and autonomy. It seems fair to say that justice was served in the Chauvin trial. But some commentators are saying that justice will only be served when our entire society is changed.