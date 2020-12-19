COMMENTARY: National public health plan to stem pandemic is urgently needed

OUR haphazard and disjointed COVID-19 pandemic response is worsening this national catastrophe. Although vaccines provide a sense of light at the end of the tunnel, during the coming holiday weeks and winter months we will experience the worst public health crisis of our lifetime.

On behalf of the past presidents of the American Public Health Association, we are deeply concerned by the lack of a national, coordinated and science-based strategy to end the pandemic, resulting in preventable deaths and hospitalizations.

We continue to see worsening disparities in infection and death rates for racial, cultural and linguistic minorities, while rural communities are largely ignored for prevention and mitigation. Politicization of wearing masks and safe distancing has led to stigma. There is continued disregard by many political leaders for advice provided by experts with experience in public health, infectious diseases, vaccines, and pandemic planning and mitigation.

As vaccines are hailed as a way of ending the pandemic, there is a lack of ample coordination and planning for public education and administration of the vaccines when they become available, as well as how vaccines will be delivered to high-risk groups and the public.