COMMENTARY: New 3-child policy won’t reverse China's population decline

A three-child policy in China will certainly help on that front. Given replacement levels of 2.1 births per mother, by definition it’s impossible to stabilize your population when you can’t have more than two children. Still, there are reasons beyond population policy that China may struggle to spark a baby boom.

Consider what’s happening in other countries in the region. Japan and the four Asian “Tiger Economies” (Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan) have so strikingly few babies that the term “ultra-low fertility” has been coined to describe them. The four tigers, along with Macau, take the bottom five places globally in the Central Intelligence Agency’s latest ranking of countries by fertility rate, with Japan not far behind.

There’s evidence that this isn’t just about the delayed maternity that caused Europe’s fertility slowdown. The ongoing decline since 2000 in South Korea is being driven instead by women having fewer or no children, according to a 2018 study by Sam Hyun Yoo and Tomas Sobotka of the Wittgenstein Centre for Demography and Global Human Capital.

What can be done to reverse this?

Reducing the human and financial cost of rearing children will be vital, as my colleague Clara Ferreira Marques has written.