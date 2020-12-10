COMMENTARY: Next steps to fulfill the promise of a fossil-free city

AS WE celebrate the first
anniversary of the City of
Fredericksburg’s adoption of a resolution acknowledging the serious threat of climate change and committing the city to 100 percent clean, renewable energy, we in Fossil Free Fredericksburg would like to thank Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw and all the members of the City Council for their leadership and foresight.
By passing this resolution, our city leaders are committing to power all city operations with renewable energy by 2035, while transitioning the entire community away from fossil fuels no later than 2050.
As the old proverb states, “A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step.” In other words, no matter how difficult or complex a task, it begins with a single step.
Our community took that first step by unanimously passing the resolution by a 7–0 vote on Dec. 10, 2019.
As a follow-up, ,the Fredericksburg Police Department has taken another step by beginning to convert its fleet of vehicles to alternative fuels. Furthermore, the city has also added efficient solar-powered lights to Riverfront Park, saving energy and money for the city.
These are important first steps in the journey ahead.
As we all know, the impact of climate change is felt by Americans of all races, ethnicities, socio-economic backgrounds, and geographic locations. Virginia, being a coastal state, is more directly impacted by the effects of climate change.
According to a report by the Environmental Protection Agency, Virginia’s climate has already begun to change, as most of the state has warmed by about 1 degree Fahrenheit over the last century, and sea levels are already beginning to rise.
Consequently, low-lying areas that used to be dry are now regularly inundated with sunny- day flooding. Furthermore, this rise in sea water also threatens the freshwater wetlands of the Potomac, Rappahannock, and James rivers by increasing the salinity of the freshwater rivers, estuaries and aquifers.
Extreme heat is also a threat to our state through harmful effects on people’s health, on livestock, drought that affects water supplies and crops, and increasing amounts of invasive weeds and pests that thrive in a warmer climate.
These changes also threaten our economy. The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services calls agriculture “the state’s largest industry by far,” providing over 100,000 jobs and over $20 billion in economic activity, all of which could be damaged by increasing temperatures, more extreme flood-drought cycles, and the challenges brought by pests and invasive weeds that can increasingly thrive year-round.
Extreme hydrological events are now the new normal and it is not unusual for us to see several inches of rain delivered in a few minutes time, often accompanied by high winds, or the increased number of days with extreme heat. This is drastically increasing erosion and challenging our homes, buildings, roads, and electric grid infrastructure as well as our food and water supply infrastructure.
In other words, it’s slowly changing our way of life.
Thus, a comprehensive, strategic response is needed to address climate change, one that is targeted, proactive and pro-growth for all aspects of our community.
In this regard, I encourage the city to (a) develop a sustainability and renewable energy plan; and (b) hire a dedicated energy specialist to work with all sectors of the community to implement a comprehensive and cohesive policy. This will provide the City Council with expertise in developing and implementing initiatives and provide updated progress to both the council and the community.
The challenges we confront due to climate change can be daunting, but they also present an exciting opportunity to engage the community in working together to develop solutions. After all, we all care for this community and want to preserve what we have for future generations.
Sudhanshu C. Pathak is a volunteer member of Fossil Free Fredericksburg.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!