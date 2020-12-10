COMMENTARY: Next steps to fulfill the promise of a fossil-free city

Extreme hydrological events are now the new normal and it is not unusual for us to see several inches of rain delivered in a few minutes time, often accompanied by high winds, or the increased number of days with extreme heat. This is drastically increasing erosion and challenging our homes, buildings, roads, and electric grid infrastructure as well as our food and water supply infrastructure.

In other words, it’s slowly changing our way of life.

Thus, a comprehensive, strategic response is needed to address climate change, one that is targeted, proactive and pro-growth for all aspects of our community.

In this regard, I encourage the city to (a) develop a sustainability and renewable energy plan; and (b) hire a dedicated energy specialist to work with all sectors of the community to implement a comprehensive and cohesive policy. This will provide the City Council with expertise in developing and implementing initiatives and provide updated progress to both the council and the community.

The challenges we confront due to climate change can be daunting, but they also present an exciting opportunity to engage the community in working together to develop solutions. After all, we all care for this community and want to preserve what we have for future generations.

Sudhanshu C. Pathak is a volunteer member of Fossil Free Fredericksburg.