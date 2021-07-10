COMMENTARY: No, Air Force is not '60% responsible' for shooter's crimes

The U.S. Air Force didn’t beat Kelley’s malnourished husky in 2014. Kelley did (and was tried and received a deferred sentence of probation).

The U.S. Air Force didn’t develop a grudge against First Baptist Church and its congregants, which Kelley attended before apparently becoming a militant atheist. Kelley did.

All the U.S. Air Force did was mess up some administrative paperwork (well, computer work, I guess) which, had it been properly filed, might have conceivably made it slightly more difficult for Kelley to obtain a firearm.

Probably not. But maybe, just a little.

Kelley was clearly a violent and dangerous man who had no respect whatsoever for any law that forbade him to do whatever he decided he wanted to do.

It’s absurd to think that a man who made the decision to kill 25 people, and followed through on that decision, would have quailed from stealing the gun he did it with, or from buying one informally without a background check (which is supposedly “illegal,” but the Second Amendment says otherwise).

The reason Judge Rodriguez found the Air Force “60 percent responsible” is that he wanted to give the victims some of your money and, well, the Air Force has a lot of your money.