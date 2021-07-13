COMMENTARY: No easy answers in Surfside condo collapse

It is important to remember that many of those involved paid for their decisions with their lives; this essay is meant to explain, not accuse.

We will learn more about the building’s maintenance history in the coming months. Best practice for concrete structures on the ocean calls for an engineering study every 10 years, followed by repair to concrete and steel. The work is expensive and noisy, takes a long time, and is tremendously disruptive to the residents, but it is necessary.

When the multi-million-dollar bill came due for Champlain Towers South in 2018, the predictable reaction from some was denial. Question the engineer, question the board, question the need for the work, question the scope of the project. The Board of Directors are unpaid volunteers, not structural engineers, and the messengers took a lot of fire. Predictably, the composition of the board turned over and the project stalled.

The construction of a nearby building may have further exacerbated the problem. We don’t know if it was ultimately a factor, but the board turned down a $400,000 offer from the builder to waive liability. The offer was rejected in a split vote, leading to more board turnover.