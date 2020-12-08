COMMENTARY: No shirt, no shoes, no shots ... no service?

In Kentucky, Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack explained to state residents that receiving the vaccine would put them on the National Immuno Registry.

“The federal government is going to provide vaccination cards that we will provide for people when they get a vaccine,” Stack said. “I don’t want to minimize this. This, and other parts of this, are just parts of what makes this a complex undertaking.”

Reminding people they need to come back for a second shot is innocuous. But will governments really limit this data’s use to a calendar entry? And what about private businesses? Or will they use it to sort non-card-carrying citizens as part of a public health strategy?

It’s not a new idea. In March, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo proposed a reopening strategy for his state that included antibody testing results. “Younger people can go back to work ... people who can get this antibody test—show they have had the virus and resolved—can go back to work,” Cuomo said.

A few weeks later, America’s COVID czar, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said he was open to the idea as well: “It’s one of those things that we talk about when we want to make sure that we know who the vulnerable people are and not,” he said.